Paris Hilton admits grandma Kathy is 'obsessed' with baby Phoenix

Paris Hilton admits her grandmother Kathy Hilton has been "obsessed" with her baby boy.

The 42-year-old socialite and her husband Carter Reum welcomed her son Phoenix Barron into the world via a surrogate in January, and her family didn't have a clue until a week after he was born, which means Kathy has been trying to make up for lost time.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.