Paris Hilton and Carter Reum engaged

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are engaged.
The 40-year-old star and her author beau have confirmed they are set to tie the knot after Carter got down on one knee during a romantic proposal on February 13.
Speaking about their romance, she shared: "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter."
And Carter admitted he feels so "excited and lucky" to be marrying Paris.
He added to People magazine of their happy news: "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."
Carter popped the question as the family - including Paris' sister Nicky Hilton, and Carter's brother Courtney Reum - celebrated Paris' birthday on a private island.
He got down on one knee with a beautiful ring, designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier.
Before the couple even got engaged, Paris admitted she was planning an "intimate" wedding to Carter.
She gushed: "When I was a little girl, I had dreams of this big fairytale wedding.
"But with the pandemic, it’s a new world. Instead, it’s maybe going to be more intimate – and with my family. It’s a day I’ve been dreaming about my whole life and now I’ve found my Prince Charming, I just can’t wait."
