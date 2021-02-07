Paris Hilton buys Carter Reum life-size portrait for his birthday

Paris Hilton bought Carter Reum a life-size portrait for his birthday.
The 39-year-old socialite marked her partner's 40th milestone birthday with a huge portrait of the pair of them, which they plan to hang in their home as a memory they will "cherish forever".
Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos of them with the painting: "This song describes you perfectly my love! You are simply the best! ...
"Happy Birthday handsome! Love you so much! ... And love our new painting! It looks so perfect in our home! Memory we will cherish forever! (sic)"
Meanwhile, Paris previously revealed she is planning an "intimate" wedding to Carter.
Speaking about her future nuptials, she said: "When I was a little girl, I had dreams of this big fairytale wedding. But with the pandemic, it’s a new world.
"Instead, it’s maybe going to be more intimate – and with my family. It’s a day I’ve been dreaming about my whole life and now I’ve found my Prince Charming, I just can’t wait."
The couple are keen to have children, but Paris wants to marry first.
Asked if she plans to wed before starting her family, she added: "Yes! Before."
Paris has found the pandemic "scary and difficult" but is grateful it gave her the time to reflect.
Explaining how she's now had the time to look back over her life, she said: "Obviously this has been a very scary and difficult time for everyone but I always try to see the silver lining in everything. The good that came out of this is the fact I was forced to stay at home and not travel, and I had time to reflect on my life. I realised what’s most important to me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.