Paris Hilton committed to helping those in residential care

Paris Hilton wants to take her campaign to end abuse in residential care facilities across America.
The 39-year-old socialite appeared in court last month to support a bill which focuses on ending abuse in Utah care facilities following her own teenage experiences at the Provo Canyon boarding school, and she is determined to push the campaign as far as she can.
She told Grazia magazine: “I just passed a bill in Utah and next I am taking this to a federal level so what happened to myself and so many others can no longer happen to children in all 50 states.
“My documentary has shown a different side of me and I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my life.”
Paris opened up about her ordeal in her ‘This Is Paris’ YouTube documentary and she’s been “overwhelmed” by the response she’s received.
She said: “The response has been overwhelming. I’m so glad that director Alexandra Dean pushed me to open up.
“I’m able to show that you can go through hardship and come out the other side.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Stars are Blind’ hitmaker feels “humbled” to be described as the original influencer.
She added: “I’m always humbled when my friends say I’m the original. I remember when there wasn’t even the term influencer.
“I enjoy seeing what everyone does on social media and I love supporting other influencers in their work.
“I’ve always been ahead of my time.”
