Paris Hilton fan got into her kitchen

Paris Hilton had a "really scary" encounter with a fan in her own kitchen.
The 40-year-old star admitted she's always attracted unwanted attention, and found it "creepy" when people would rummage through her bins for souvenirs, but a more disturbing incident came when a man fooled a member of her staff into thinking he was one of her friends.
Speaking to Sean Evans on his YouTube series 'Hot Ones', she said: "I remember one time I came home and there were paparazzi there, and they were like, 'By the way, some guy was like, looking through your trash, taking everything with him, and he's been doing this a couple of times.' And it was just creepy that someone was doing that.
"My housekeeper at the time [let him in because she] didn't know, because this guy said he was my friend. He was just sitting in my kitchen waiting for me, which was really scary."
These days, the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker likes interacting with her fans on Instagram and Twitter but she worries about the messages social media can send to young people, so warned them not to take the sites seriously.
She said: "I can't even imagine being a 13-year-old girl and having these pressures of having to be perfect and care about likes and people trolling you and being mean.
"I just feel that anyone out there should know that you shouldn't base your opinion on yourself, or your self-worth, on the opinion of stranger. I think that's a really important message for kids to know.
"Yeah, social media is fun, but you can't take it so seriously because otherwise it can make you go crazy."
