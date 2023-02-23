Paris Hilton had abortion in 20s but kept it secret out of ‘shame’

Paris Hilton had an abortion in her 20s but kept it secret out of “shame”.

The socialite-turned DJ, 42, had her first child with her 42-year-old venture capitalist husband Carter Reum earlier this month – a boy she has named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum – but has now revealed she was almost a mother more than two decades ago.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

