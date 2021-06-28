Paris Hilton has stopped having nightmares

Paris Hilton has stopped experiencing nightmares since filming her documentary.
The 40-year-old businesswoman has said she used to suffer from “very bad insomnia” and recurring bad dreams, which stemmed from the alleged abuse she faced while she attended Provo Canyon School in Utah as a teenager.
But Paris has now revealed that since discussing her abuse allegations in her YouTube Originals documentary ‘This Is Paris’, she no longer keeps having the same nightmares.
She told WSJ. Magazine: “I used to have very bad insomnia, but ever since I did my documentary and I've been doing all of my work for my cause to help the children, it's been so healing that I don't have nightmares anymore.”
Paris spoke about her nightmares in her documentary – which was released last year – when she said the bad dream often sees her being approached by two people while she’s in bed.
She explained: “I always have this recurring nightmare no matter what I do. I'm in bed and these two people come into my room and say, ‘Do you want this to happen the easy way or the hard way?’ I try and just run.”
In her initial claims against Provo Canyon School, Paris said she had regular "panic attacks" whilst at the school, and alleged she "felt like a prisoner" during her 11-month stay.
The ‘Simple Life’ alum also said she was "cut off" from her parents, and was unable to tell them what was happening because the staff would "rip up" her letters.
She said: "I didn't really get to speak to my family. Maybe once every two or three months. We were cut off from the outside world. And when I tried to tell them once, I got in so much trouble I was scared to say it again. They would grab the phone or rip up letters I wrote telling me, 'No one is going to believe you.' And the staff would tell the parents that the kids were lying. So my parents had no idea what was going on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.