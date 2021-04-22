Paris Hilton is 'too chill' about her wedding: 'She is the opposite of a bridezilla'

Paris Hilton is being “too chill” about her wedding, according to her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild.
The 40-year-old media personality is engaged to Carter Reum, and her younger sister Nicky has said she’s the total “opposite of a bridezilla” when it comes to planning her upcoming wedding.
In fact, Nicky believes Paris isn’t making enough of a fuss about her big day.
She told ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: "Paris is the opposite of a bridezilla. She's almost too chill. She wants a beautiful wedding, she's not even looking for some big thing. With COVID she wants to do it safely and beautifully."
Carter – who is the co-founder of VEEV Spirits – asked Paris to marry him on the weekend of her 40th birthday in February, and the ‘Simple Life’ alum previously hailed the moment as “a dream come true”.
Alongside photos of the magical moment on Instagram, Paris wrote: "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. (sic)”
Paris and Carter were first spotted out together in January 2020 at a Golden Globes after party, and the blonde beauty recently said she’s "never" had a love like the businessman gives her.
She gushed: "I get really lonely. Living such a transient life, always on the road, means it’s hard to settle down. It’s made even harder when people make assumptions about the type of person you are and don’t give you a chance ... It’s no secret that I’ve had a colorful dating history. But Carter respects me and loves me for me, without wanting anything. I’ve never had that before."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.