Paris Hilton makes every day like a "treasure hunt" for Carter Reum.
The 40-year-old star and her author beau - who recently got engaged after just over a year of dating - opened up about their pet peeves about one another, with Carter admitting Paris has such a "creative mind" that she struggles to tidy.
He said: "The good and the bad of a creative mind like Paris', her creativity flows out in music and art and all these things. And when it comes to keeping the house clean, her creativity also comes out. Often she'll reference, 'Oh it's in the bedroom, under this this, next this. Everyday is like a treasure hunt."
To which Paris agreed: "I'm not the most organised person in the world. I'll learn."
However, Carter insisted it probably won't change - not that he minded.
He added: "I don't think we're gonna to change that. I think we're just gonna have to accept that. If that's the only reason you're not perfect, could be way worse."
And when asked what would be something she doesn't like about Carter, Paris admitted she wishes Carter didn't work as hard as he did.
Speaking on her This Is Paris podcast, she said: "I think the only thing is you work so much. This man works hard than anybody I've ever met in my life. I thought I worked hard. He blows anyone, myself and anyone, out of the water."
Carter popped the question as the family - including Paris' sister Nicky Hilton, and Carter's brother Courtney Reum - celebrated Paris' birthday on a private island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.