Paris Hilton 'on cloud nine' since becoming a mum

Paris Hilton has been "on cloud nine" since becoming a mother, according to her sister Nicky.

Mum-of-three Nicky Hilton has opened up about her sibling's journey to parenthood after Paris dropped the bombshell news about welcoming son Phoenix Barron with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate back in January - and Nicky is adamant the 42-year-old hotel heiress is doing a brilliant job in the first few months of her new life.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

