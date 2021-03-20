Paris Hilton praises mom Kathy

Paris Hilton wouldn't "be the woman she is today without" her mother.
The 40-year-old socialite and television personality marked her mom Kathy Hilton's 62nd birthday with a poignant tribute speech at a private birthday party, where she thanked her mom for being so "supportive".
In a sweet tribute to her mother, she said: "Mom I want to wish you a very happy birthday - I feel so blessed to have you as a mom you are so beautiful you light up every single room you walk into. You're kind, you have the biggest heart, you are generous and you are the best friend to all of your friends. And one of the funniest people I have ever met in my life! I owe so much to you, you have been so supportive of me my whole life and I wouldn't be the woman I am today without you. I have always been so proud to have such a gorgeous mom and you are amazing and so special and everybody here loves you so much."
Meanwhile, Paris - who rose to fame starring in 'The Simple Life' - previously insisted she’s "not a stupid blonde" but is "very good at pretending to be".
She said: "There are many preconceptions. Coming from a family with an important surname, I think a lot of people think I take it for granted or that I’m spoiled, that I have always had food ready and haven’t worked a single day of my life. But it is an opinion so far from reality. I have worked hard, and have never behaved thinking that I am different from others. Having seen me in 'The Simple Life', they assume that I am that way in real life, but it was a role. I am smart. I’m not a stupid blonde, I’m just very good at pretending to be."
