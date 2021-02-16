Paris Hilton unsure about mom Kathy joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Paris Hilton doesn't "know what to think" about her mom Kathy Hilton joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.
The 61-year-old socialite and fashion designer - who is the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton - has signed up to the Bravo show for its upcoming 11th season, joining her sisters Kyle and Kim Richards, long-time cast members.
But her 39-year-old daughter has admitted she's not a fan of seeing her family "argue on national television" and all of the "drama” caused on the program.
Speaking in a teaser clip for her new 'This is Paris' podcast about her parent's new gig, the former ’Simple Life’ star admitted: “I don’t know what to think. I haven’t watched that show actually in a while. I used to watch it in the beginning. But then it’s so much drama.”
She continued: “I feel like those type of shows feed off of that and they want everyone to fight and they love the drama. I just don’t want my mom having to argue with people on national television.”
Sources previously said Kathy's addition to the show is a “perfect match”, as she’s been “friends with majority of the ladies for years”.
The insider shared: "Kathy is so excited to join the ladies of ‘BH’. She just confirmed her contract as 'friend' of the show. She won't have a full-time role, but will be around a lot when it's involving Kyle and her family.”
Kathy signing up for the new season came after Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards chose to depart the reality series.
The latter said it was a "really tough decision" to leave the show after just two seasons, but ultimately felt it was “time to move on”.
She explained: "It was actually a really tough decision. I've been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging. You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I'm glad that I did it though."
