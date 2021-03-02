Paris Hilton's joint bachelor and bachelorette party

Paris Hilton wants to have a joint bachelor and bachelorette party with Carter Reum because she can't "go more than one hour" without seeing him.
The 40-year-old socialite and businesswoman is set to tie the knot with the author after they got engaged recently, and Paris is keen for the couple to have their pre-wedding parties together rather than apart as it is traditionally done, as she would miss him too much if she was apart from him for any length of time.
Speaking about her plans on her This Is Paris podcast, she shared: "If I go more than one hour without seeing him I miss him too much."
Meanwhile, Paris recently admitted her romance with Carter has been made even stronger by the coronavirus pandemic, as they have spent so much time together.
Speaking about their romance, she shared: "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter."
And Carter admitted he feels so "excited and lucky" to be marrying Paris.
He added: "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."
