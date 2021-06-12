Paris Hilton's wedding will be 'beautiful and classic'

Paris Hilton's upcoming wedding to Carter Reum will be "beautiful and classic".
Kathy Hilton is helping to organize her daughter's big day, and she's given fans of the blonde beauty an insight into what her wedding day will look like.
Kathy, 62, told People: "I'm going to handle the wedding. I'm going to sit down and talk with her. And it depends on what month we do it. But it will be beautiful and classic."
Despite Paris' outgoing personality, Kathy suggested that the ceremony could be more low-key than her fans might imagine.
Kathy explained: "She's not the fancy person people might think.
"The truth is, she'd be happy with white teddy bears and unicorns hanging from the ceiling. She's very easy breezy."
By contrast, it was recently announced that Paris will let fans in on her wedding plans in a new reality series.
The socialite will invite all her fans to her wedding, as she lets the cameras in on the big day for a new reality show titled ‘Paris In Love’.
A press release for the show explained: “In ‘Paris in Love’, international influencer and one of the world’s most eligible bachelorettes is finally ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum.
“In the 13-episode docuseries, we will follow Paris Hilton as she prepares for the big day, including the big day itself. From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.