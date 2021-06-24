Paris Jackson is still close with family after saying she felt 'alone' after coming out

Paris Jackson “remains close” with her family after she recently said she felt “alone” after coming out to them.
The 23-year-old actress and singer – who is the daughter of Debbie Rowe and the late Michael Jackson – is a member of the LGBTQ community, and recently admitted it was difficult for her to come out to her “very religious” extended family, as many of them still believe “homosexuality is very taboo”.
And now, sources have said that despite her concerns about coming out, she is still close with her loved ones, including her brothers – Prince, 24, and Blanket, 19 – as well as her mother.
Speaking to People magazine, an insider said: "She is focused on paving a positive path forward and is really coming into her own.
“[She] remains close with her family, especially her brothers, and has a nice friendship with her mom too.
"Of the three kids, Paris was the one who struggled the most after Michael passed [in 2009]. It's taken her years to find more peace. Her family is very relieved that she is doing well."
Paris spoke about coming out in an interview earlier this month, when she said she still “respects” her family even if they don’t see eye to eye when it comes to her sexuality.
She said: "I'm still kind of figuring it out. My family is very religious and a lot of, like homosexuality, is very taboo, so we don't talk about it, and it's not really accepted. I've gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion.
"Right now I'm at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion ... like, expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn't my business."
Paris – who has never publicly labelled her sexuality but has dated men, women, and non-binary people in the past – added that she have the support of her brothers, but the ‘Space Between’ star said there are still moments that make her feel “excluded” from her family.
She added: "But there were moments where it was really hard. You feel alone. You feel excluded.”
