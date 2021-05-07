Patrice Evra welcomes first child with fiancee Margaux Alexandra

Patrice Evra and his fiancée Margaux Alexandra have welcomed their first child together.
The couple confirmed that they welcomed a son, Lilas Latyr Evra, into the world on Monday (05.03.21). Their daughter was born in Copenhagen, Denmark and both mother and child are doing well.
The Manchester United legend and the former captain of the French national football team took to Instagram to share the happy news and even included his popular 'I love this game' catchphrase in his social media post.
Alongside a sweet snap with his son, Evra wrote: "Special moments skin to skin with our son Lilas Latyr Evra aka mister ‘I love this game’ Jr. born Monday 3rd May 2021. I can’t describe how lucky, blessed and proud I’m of Margaux. You were powerful not because you weren’t scared but because you went on so strongly despite your fear. You’re my rock my universe my everything!’"
Patrice - who shares Lenny, 15 and Maona, eight with his former partner Sandra - recently praised Margaux for helping to be more open with his emotions.
He said: "Finally, I am with someone where I can be myself and open myself up. And I don't feel like crying is a weakness, but actually that it's a strength."
Evra also slammed proposals for the European Super League, which his former club Manchester United had been a part of before pulling out just days later.
He told GQ Hype magazine: "Those people don't know about football. They don't breathe football. They just know about numbers.
"This is football now. I say calm down, maybe you've stopped it now, but in two, three, four years, we're gonna start talking about the Super League again and it will happen."
