Patrick Dempsey avoids looking in the mirror

Patrick Dempsey avoids spending "a lot of time sitting in front of the mirror".
The 56-year-old actor doesn't like wearing makeup but does have a number of beauty products his makeup artist wife, Jillian, introduced him to, which ensure his complexion looks its best on-screen.
The'Bridget Jones's Baby' star swears by his other half's Spot Stick Concealer to cover up blemishes.
He told People: "I do not like to wear makeup even when I am on set.
“This creates a lot of wear and tear on your skin.
"I try to avoid spending a lot of time sitting in front of the mirror so the Spot Sticks are perfect for me."
The 'Grey's Anatomy' star continued: “If I have an important meeting, I also use the Spot Stick (in shade 08 if I am tan) to cover spots on my face, razor burn on my face and neck, and a bit under the eyes."
Patrick added: “I was never aware of what to use until she gave me products. I was able to see the benefits of what these products and techniques offer.
“The older I get, I see the impact of what a proper routine has to offer and what works.”
Jillian also revealed her family act as her guinea pigs for the new products she develops.
The beauty expert - who has 20-year-old daughter Talula and twin sons Sullivan and Darby, 15, with the screen star - said: "I will always try everything on my family members, and I absolutely welcome any and all feedback. I incorporate this if I think it plays a role in what I have set out to create."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.