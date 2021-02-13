Patrick Dempsey feels upbeat about America's future

Patrick Dempsey feels increasingly optimistic about America's future.
The 55-year-old actor has been concerned by the rise of "fascism around the world" over recent years, but he's confident new US President Joe Biden will help to steer the country in the right direction.
He shared: "Certainly, we have someone who is compassionate and has empathy and we haven't had that.
"It's very hard to see our democracy slipping away and how delicate it is and the rise of fascism around the world and nationalism, it's not sustainable and we see what's going to happen.
"So it's a real wake-up call in this country and we realize how delicate it is to keep a democracy afloat, it's really up to the people, and understanding the information and being told the truth and misinformation is what is really challenging."
The Hollywood star plays Dominic Morgan, a manipulative chief executive of a powerful investment bank in the TV series 'Devils' - which is based on Guido Maria Brera's best-selling novel of the same name - and Patrick has revealed he prepared for the role by spending time in a real-life bank.
Speaking to Sky News' 'Backstage' podcast about the experience, he said: "That I found to be really exciting, to feel the energy in the bank and the different floors in the different departments and how they react to different political events around the world, and how that affects the economy and their choices and their investments - how everything is interconnected is really shocking.
"And we've seen that in the last year with COVID and the supply chains, and our isolation, and certainly with what's going on with Brexit, that interconnected nature is making people retreat, in a sense. I hope we don't become too isolated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.