Patsy Kensit suffering from empty nest syndrome

Patsy Kensit has revealed she's suffering from empty nest syndrome since her sons have moved out.
The 52-year-old star admits that she has been feeling bereft without James, 27 – who she has with Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr – and Lennon, 21, her child with Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher.
Patsy said: "It's so painful I can't tell you. Everyone's emotional at the moment, aren't they? Every day it's been really hard.
"I don't let the boys know that but I know they feel it because they're constantly checking in. They have their own lives but I'm not going to lie, there's an ache in my heart."
The former 'Emmerdale' actress admits that she still thinks of her sons as "babies" a year after they moved out.
She told OK! magazine: "It's been over a year but I keep thinking of them as babies, how they've grown up so quickly and, 'Did I enjoy the moment as much as I should have?' You think, 'Why was I cross about laundry on the floor?' All these things that drive you insane.
"I've been saying to the boys, 'Come over and make a mess.' It's been really tough and I don't feel weak saying that. But I would hate for them to think they can't go forth and conquer. They're in my heart and soul and I adore them."
Patsy was coy when asked if she had been trying to find love during lockdown.
She said: "There's so much I could say but I can't... Only because I've worked hard on having a personal life, because it puts too much pressure on relationships. I've had relationships end because the other person wants their own privacy – but everything's great."
