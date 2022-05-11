Apple TV+ has rounded out the cast for its upcoming Lincoln assassination drama Manhunt as seven new cast members have been added, including Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio), Lili Taylor (Outer Range), and Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass).
Based on James Swanson’s best-selling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer, the series revolves around the aftermath of America’s first presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans — issues that reverberate into the present day.
Linklater will portray Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States of America, while Taylor will play his wife, Mary Lincoln, former First Lady of the United States of America. Oswalt, meanwhile, stars as Detective Lafayette Baker, a war department investigator.
Also joining the true-crime series is Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) as war department clerk Eddie Stanton Jr., Betty Gabriel (Get Out) as Mary’s fashion designer friend Elizabeth “Lizzie” Keckley, Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six) as John Wilkes Booth’s accomplice David Herold, and Damian O’Hare (Perry Mason) as telegraph expert Thomas Eckert.
The new cast members join the previously announced leads Tobias Menzies (Edwin Stanton), Lovie Simone (Mary Simms), Anthony Boyle (John Wilkes Booth), and Matt Walsh (Dr. Samuel Mudd).
Apple TV+ Is Developing a 'The Prince of Tides' TV Series
Friday Night Lights and Fargo writer-producer Monica Beletsky helms the project, serving as showrunner and executive producer. It is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment.
Manhunt, TBA, Apple TV+
More Headlines:
- Roush Review: ‘Hacks’ Avoids Sophomore Slump as It Hits the Road
- Patton Oswalt, Hamish Linklater, Lili Taylor Join Apple Series ‘Manhunt’
- Ray Scott, Creator of ‘Bassmaster’ TV Franchise, Dies at 88
- NBC Renews ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’
- Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.