Paul Bettany and Claire Foy to star in A Very British Scandal

Paul Bettany and Claire Foy will star together in 'A Very British Scandal'.
The 'Wandavision' actor and 'The Crown' actress will portray the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in BBC One and Amazon Prime's follow-up series to 'A Very English Scandal'.
An official synopsis for the series states: "Famed for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret (Foy), Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorcee featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit Polaroid picture all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media."
The series will feature three 60-minute episodes, with writer Sarah Phelps investigating the role institutional misogyny played in how the duchess was vilified in the media and judicial system and shamed by society.
Claire is "so excited" to be on board for the show.
She said: “I’m so excited to work with [director] Anne [Sewitsky], Sarah and Paul on this extraordinary project, and to explore through this story how often shame, judgment and controversy surrounds a woman’s sexuality.”
Paul added: “I’m delighted to be working with the remarkable Claire Foy to tell the fascinating and scandalous story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and their very complicated lives.
“I’m also extremely happy to get the chance to once again be working with the wonderful teams at the BBC and Amazon Studios.”
The programme will broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and be available on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
In 2018, Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw starred in 'A Very English Scandal', which explored the scandal which ended the political career of Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe in the 1970s.
The MP was accused of planning to kill his lover Norman Josiffe after he threatened to expose their affair, which had taken place in the early 1960s.
