Paul Burrell lands his own documentary series

Paul Burrell is set to get his own documentary series.
The 62-year-old former servant of the British Royal Household, who was the butler of the late Princess Diana, will star in a new series titled ‘From Servant to Celebrity’, which will detail his rise to fame following his work for the royal family.
A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre TV column: “Despite various appearances over the years on TV shows as a talking head, there’s not heaps known about the man himself.
“The new series will take a closer look at Paul and his life and go behind the headlines of the past three decades.”
Paul started as a footman at Buckingham Palace aged 18, and was Diana’s personal butler for ten years.
He went on to appear on the UK reality show ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2004, before also taking part in ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ in 2006, where he impersonated Richard Gere singing ‘Razzle Dazzle’.
‘From Servant to Celebrity’ is currently in the pipeline for UK broadcaster Channel 5, and it’s not yet known whether the series will be shopped worldwide.
Meanwhile, Paul has become a fountain of knowledge for those wanting gossip on the royal family over the years, and in December he revealed Queen Elizabeth II loves to do the washing up herself.
He said: "She likes to wash up. She puts on the Marigolds and when she goes out to the log cabin at Balmoral she is stood there with her Marigolds on and washes up and the lady-in-waiting dries. She likes to get her hands wet in the sink."
And the star also rubbished the suggestion that the Queen and her husband Prince Philip have a stuffy relationship, as he dismissed the idea that they sleep alone, as depicted in the hit Netflix series 'The Crown'.
He explained: "They both have a suite of rooms. But there is a joint bedroom in the middle and that is the bedroom they use.
"So to think the Queen is all alone, all the time in this cold, unfeeling relationship is absolutely not true. Prince Philip adores the Queen."
