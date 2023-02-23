Paul Mescal: Phoebe Bridgers split is 'difficult' to talk about

Paul Mescal says it's "difficult" to discuss his split from Phoebe Bridgers "right now".

After recently declaring that he wants people to "shut the f*** up" about his relationship status, the 'Normal People' actor hasn't ruled out addressing his breakup with the 28-year-old singer, who has since been linked to comedian Bo Burnham after she and Paul were rumoured to have split in December.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

