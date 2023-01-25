Paul Mescal’s mum’s cancer battle revealed after Oscar nod

Paul Mescal’s mum is battling cancer and preparing to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

The 26-year-old ‘Normal People’ actor’s sister Nell revealed their primary school teacher mother Dearbhla’s health fight in a tweet after Paul was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar on Tuesday (24.01.23) for his role as a stressed dad in ‘Aftersun’.

