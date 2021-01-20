Paul Mescal spent his Normal People wages on a drinks round

Paul Mescal blew his 'Normal People' wages on a round of drinks.
The 24-year-old actor - who starred in the hit TV series in 2020 - has revealed he spent his wages buying one round of drinks for the show's cast.
Asked how he spent his money from the show, Paul told OK! magazine: "I did stupid things like buying the cast a round of drinks, which was pretty much my entire wage!"
Paul confessed to struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the actor has turned to exercise as a means of curing his boredom.
He shared: "I’ve struggled with the absence of work.
"A vast period of the day which would’ve been occupied is now totally unoccupied.
"My life is a lot of Zoom calls and lots of running. I’ve been trying to get as much serotonin as I can. Serotonin is a wonderful thing."
Meanwhile, Daisy Edgar-Jones - Paul's co-star in 'Normal People' - previously claimed that television has provided some much-needed escapism amid the pandemic.
She said: "TV has been the thing that has got us all through. I feel very lucky to have been a part of such a special show that has resonated with a lot of people."
Daisy also admitted that coronavirus restrictions have had a significant impact on her professional life, as she's been having to audition for new roles from home.
The actress is slowly becoming accustomed to the challenge, although she feels a bit "shy" on camera.
She explained: "I’ve got quite good at balancing up the camera and doing the lighting. The only thing is working out your eyeline. Sometimes I get a bit shy if I’m staring at the camera too much."
