Paul Rudd: Meryl Streep is the greatest actress of all time!

Paul Rudd thinks Meryl Steep is the "greatest" actress of all time.

The 53-year-old actor joined the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short and recalled walking onto the set on the first day with fellow new cast member Meryl - who has won three Academy Awards during her near-50-year career and been nominated a record number of 21 times - as he hailed her as the the finest in her field.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.