Paula Abdul undergoes op to reduce breast implants that were 'too big

Paula Abdul has had breast reduction surgery to make her implants smaller.
The former 'America Idol' judge underwent a corrective operation to reverse a previous breast augmentation procedure.
Paula, 58, had old implants removed that were “a little too big” for her body and were causing her discomfort.
In a video shared on Instagram by medical device firm InMode - which Paula is a brand ambassador for - she said: "With my height, I’m petite, I started with smaller breasts and about 20-plus years ago I had implants put in, and the more I was dancing the harder it was getting on my back.
“As the years go by, gravity happens too, and I just always felt like [they were] a little too big for my frame, and I wanted to get the old implants out."
Also in the video - which was recorded before the op took place - Paula is told by her surgeon Dr. Jacob Unger his plan is to “reshape the breasts very well and get the best overall shape and contour to match your frame".
Professing her excitement, the 'Opposites Attract' hitmaker exclaims: "I’m very excited. This is going to be great.”
Back in 2019, Paula honestly spoke about the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures she'd had, insisting her goal was to enhance her natural looks and not try and pretend she wasn't ageing.
Speaking to PEOPLE at the time, she said: "I feel like I’m ageing as gracefully as one can be, with a healthy outlook. Dancing with passion everyday keeps that going. Ageing is inevitable, and I haven’t really put too much pressure on it.”
