PAY DISMAY! Sharon Stone reveals she got a paltry $500k for ‘Basic Instinct‘ – compared to Michael Douglas’ bulging $14MILLION pay package

Sharon Stone says she got paid $13.5 million less than Michael Douglas for ‘Basic Instinct’.

The Oscar-nominated ‘Casino’ actress, 65, starred alongside 78-year-old Michael in 1992’s shock Paul Verhoeven’s erotic thriller, which made nearly $353 million at the box office largely thanks to audiences wanting to see her notorious leg-crossing scene.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

