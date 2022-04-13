The 2022 Peabody Awards nominees were announced Wednesday, April 13. The Board of Jurors selected 60 nominees that “represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2021.” And among the list are some of your favorite new shows and specials from the past year, like Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, Yellowjackets, and more.
The awards honor work created for television, podcasts/radio and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, and public service. PBS leads the nominations with 13, followed by HBO (eight), Hulu and Netflix (five each), The New York Times and NBC (four), and ABC, Amazon Prime, BBC, and SHOWTIME (two each).
'Yellowjackets': 9 Burning Questions for Season 2
“Following yet another turbulent year, Peabody is proud to honor an array of stories that poignantly and powerfully help us make sense of the challenges we face as a nation and world,” Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody said in a statement. “Demonstrating the immense power of stories, these nominees exposed our societal failures and celebrated the best of the human spirit. They are all worthy of recognition, and Peabody is proud to celebrate them.”
“Peabody is thrilled to continue its tradition of honoring the very best in storytelling, particularly from diverse and emerging voices,” added Monica Pearson, chairperson of the Peabody Board of Jurors. “While covering a wide array of pressing world issues and powerful human themes, all of these programs demonstrate how great art and great journalism help us see truth more clearly.”
Of the 60 nominees, 30 will win during the 82nd annual Peabody Awards during a multi-day virtual celebration from June 6 through June 9.
Here, check out the full list of nominees:
Arts
Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Children’s & Youth
City of Ghosts
Colin in Black & White
ARRAY for Netflix
Documentaries
9to5: The Story of a Movement
Attica
Changing the Game
Downing of a Flag
Exterminate All the Brutes
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
In the Same Breath
Life of Crime 1984-2020
Lynching Postcards: ‘Token of a Great Day’
Mayor
Mr. SOUL!
My Name is Pauli Murray
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Procession
The Queen of Basketball
Simple As Water
Storm Lake
A Thousand Cuts
Entertainment
Bo Burnham: Inside
Dopesick
Hacks
The Long Song
Only Murders in the Building
Pen15
Reservation Dogs
Sort Of
Station Eleven
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
The Wonder Years
Yellowjackets
News
Afghanistan: Documenting A Crucial Year
American Insurrection
The Appointment
Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol
Escaping Eritrea
The Healthcare Divide
Inside Yemen
January 6th Reporting
The Moms of Magnolia Street
Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Investigations in Ethiopia
No Man’s Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System
Politically Charged
PRONE
‘So They Knew We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza
Transnational
Barry Jenkins Details the 'Mythic Storytelling' of 'The Underground Railroad'
Podcast/Radio
Blindspot: Tulsa Burning
Dig: The Model City
Finn and the Bell
Half Vaxxed
The Improvement Association
The Lazarus Heist
Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad of Billey Joe
Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country
Southlake
This Land – Season 2
Throughline
