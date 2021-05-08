'Peace-keeper' Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha says she has tried to be a "peace-keeper" between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora.
Bebe had hoped to include a song featuring herself, Rita, Dua and Ava Max, all of whom have Albanian heritage, on new album 'Better Mistakes' but the track will not appear on her the record and she fears it might "never happen".
Speaking about the reported feud between Rita and Dua, she told The Sun's Bizarre column: "I have really tried. I don’t know what’s really going on there or what the drama is. I’ve tried to always be the peace-keeper and bring the girls together.
"For me, I would really love to do something together but I’m not sure that will ever happen. And I won’t say any more about that."
Bebe, 31, also shared her sadness about competitiveness between women in the music industry and said they need to come together to support each other.
She explained: "It’s weird because I know how it is to be a girl and sometimes we can get really competitive. I’m not even talking about me, Dua, Rita and Ava, I’m just talking about females in general. What happens is there’s not enough women at the table.
"I don’t know about the UK charts but in the US, a couple of years ago 80 per cent of the radio was male and only 20 per cent of the songs that were played were by women. That’s messed up. When we see that there’s only 20 per cent of us, we feel like we have to compete, we’re a minority in the music industry.
"It’s sad that there’s an unspoken competitiveness because I see it as, ‘How awesome is it that we all have our own levels of success?’ I would love for it to happen because I know all of these girls individually and they’re all awesome chicks.
"I’m just really f****** proud that we’re four girls with similar blood from the same place."
