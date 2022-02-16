‘Peacemaker’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Peacemaker will be keeping the peace — or rather chaos — going at HBO Max as the streamer announced the DC series will return for a second season.
The renewal comes ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale which is set to drop Thursday, February 17 on HBO Max. From writer and director James Gunn and starring John Cena, Peacemaker‘s second season will be written and directed entirely by Gunn who previously teamed with Cena on the 2021 feature film The Suicide Squad which introduced the titular character.
Debuting on HBO Max January 13, Peacemaker has become the #1 new original streaming series for social engagement on Twitter across all of television. Peacemaker follows the escapades of Cena’s character who is so determined to create peace, he’ll kill as many people as he needs to in order to get it.
“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,” shared Gunn in a statement. “To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!”
'Peacemaker': Jennifer Holland on [Spoiler]'s Death & Harcourt as Leader
Cena echoes his collaborator as he shared in a statement, “I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”
Along with Cena, Peacemaker‘s ongoing first season features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. Stay tuned for the finale episode of Season 1 and keep an eye out for news on Season 2 as the show continues at HBO Max.
Peacemaker, New Episodes, Thursdays, HBO Max
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.