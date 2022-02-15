‘Peaky Blinders’ Final Season Premiere Date Announced

The sixth and final season of the British period crime drama Peaky Blinders is set to return to the BBC on February 27.
A U.S. release date has yet to be confirmed; however, Netflix usually releases the season soon after the BBC run ends. The six-episode season will conclude on April 3 in the U.K., suggesting an April release date in the U.S. should the schedule follow previous years.
The show’s return was officially announced on Tuesday morning in Birmingham, the city where the show is set. A large, 42-foot high mural featuring the premiere date alongside a painting of Cillian Murphy‘s Tommy Shelby was unveiled in the Digbeth neighborhood, opposite the Old Crown pub.
Murphy is set to reprise his role as the leader of the Shelby crime gang, who are looking to settle down based on the recent trailer. Also returning are Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray, and Tom Hardy as Alfred “Alfie” Solomons.
Helen McCrory, who portrayed Aunt Polly, tragically passed away last April. While it’s not known how exactly McCrory’s death will play into the upcoming season, Murphy recently told Variety that “the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honor her.”
“Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season,” Murphy stated. “It’ll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same. I’ve spoken about how phenomenal she was as an actress and as a person and it is an enormous loss to the whole acting community and not just for our show.”
The show’s creator Steven Knight writes the final season, while Anthony Byrne returns as director. Knight and Byrne also serve as executive producers alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, and David Mason.
