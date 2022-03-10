The Shelby family is returning for one last ride as the final season of Peaky Blinders is set to land on Netflix on June 10.
Created by Steven Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, the hit series is set in Birmingham, England, and follows the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the fallout of the First World War. While the upcoming sixth season will be the show’s last, a spinoff film adaptation is in development and expected to go into production in 2023.
Murphy reprises his role as family patriarch Tommy Shelby, alongside Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby Jr., Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby, and Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons. However, one key character missing from Season 6 is Aunt Polly, played by Helen McCrory, who tragically passed away from cancer last April.
“I think this is the culmination of the series that hopefully improves upon the last season and makes the most recent one the richest and deepest one that we possibly can, partially because of all of the pandemic s**t happening in the world and, of course, the really sad loss of [Helen] McCrory,” Murphy told Variety.
The previous season saw Tommy caught up in the fascist party as his plans to infiltrate the group backfired, leading to a failed assassination attempt on fascist leader Oswald Mosley. Meanwhile, Michael and Gina tried to overthrow the Peaky Blinders, kickstarting a rebellion that saw Tommy’s leadership questioned and Aunt Polly quitting the business.
“I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honor her,” Murphy said of his late co-star. “Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season. It’ll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same.”
He continued, “I’ve spoken about how phenomenal she was as an actress and as a person and it is an enormous loss to the whole acting community and not just for our show. My thoughts are always with [husband] Damian [Lewis] and her kids. I just hope that the show will live up to her memory and our memory of her.”
