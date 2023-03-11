Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

Pedro Pascal slept through his gory eye-gouging scene in 'Game of Thrones'.

'The Mandalorian' actor played Dornish prince Oberyn Martell in the hit fantasy series and the character met a brutal end in a fight with Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane who used his thumbs to obliterate his eyes and crush his skull - but Pedro now admits he snoozed his way through the sequence because he was so relaxed.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.