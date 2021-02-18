Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem don't obsess about acting at home

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem don't let their acting careers dominate family life.
The Hollywood stars have been married since 2010 and share children Leo, 10 and Luna, seven and revealed that the pair try not to obsess over their screen roles at home.
Penelope said: "Like any couple, we talk about our jobs, and consequently our characters, about the way we handle this or that scene.
"Sometimes we exchange ideas, but when it comes to our jobs generally, we're not obsessed with work, we try to leave it at the door of the house."
Penelope, 46, also revealed that she tries not to focus too much if she is praised and never looks at negative comments about herself.
Speaking to the Greek edition of Marie Claire magazine: "As for negative remarks, I know nothing because I will never see what's on Google. That would truly be a very bad exercise for my mental health! I'm rightly concerned with the opinion of my family and friends."
The 'Volver' star added: "I'm of course thankful to the people who like my films and write to me, furthermore I try to respond to the maximum number of letters."
Penelope also revealed that she has changed her attitude towards what others think of her as she embraced motherhood and grown older.
She explained: "When I was young, the way others saw me, be it positive or negative, had an enormous importance.
"But becoming a mother made me aware that this was the most important mission of my life and that I wanted to accomplish it as best I could."
Penelope added that she takes more time to recharge compared to earlier in her career.
She said: "In my 20s, I was a total workaholic, I would even wake myself up in the middle of the night to respond to emails and things like that, and then I had to learn patience, rest, silence. The things that I appreciate a lot now."
