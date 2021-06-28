Penny Lancaster had 'magical moment' on charity trek

Lady Penny Lancaster Stewart had a "magical experience" when she climbed a mountain to honour fallen police officers.
The 'Loose Women' star - who is working with the City of London Police as a special constable - was honoured to take part in the Light the Lakes annual fundraising event, which saw her scale the 1,539ft peak of Lingmoor Fell in the Lake District and help light 2,000 flares before dawn broke.
She told the new issue of Britain's HELLO! magazine: "It was a magical experience. When we reached the top, it felt like we were on another planet, it was almost deafeningly silen.
"The climb was uplifting, heart-warming and touching and it was challenging on many levels, but so rewarding. It needed to be tough otherwise we wouldn't have felt that grit and determination.
"We could see the lights from the other peaks. There were streams of smoke where the flares had gone out, which looked like early morning mist. It was really special."
The climb wasn't easy but 50-year-old Penny - who is patron of COPS, a charity which helps the surviving families of police personnel who have died in the line of duty - is "so glad" she took part.
She said: "We were scrambling up the peak amongst sheep and heather and falling slate, and the rain started going horizontal. But on reflection, there was lots of laughter, camaraderie and sharing of stories. I'm so glad I could be part of it."
A particularly "special moment" for Penny - who has sons Alistair, 15, and Aiden, 10, with husband Sir Rod Stewart - was spent with Lissie Harper, whose husband PC Andrew Harper died in 2019 after attending a burglary call-out.
She said: "Lissie said to me that Andrew would have loved to have done this climb with her, and I said to her, 'He is, he's with you now. And when we're at the top of the mountain, you'll be closer to him still.' We held the flares and hugged and remembered Andrew and all the others. It was really special."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.