Penny Lancaster threw men's pants at Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster once threw a pair of men's underwear at him on stage.
The 'I Don't Want to Talk About It' hitmaker is used to having women's underwear thrown at him and in one Las Vegas gig, he recalled how his wife pelted men's pants at him from the audience.
Speaking on Harry Redknapp's podcast, he said: "I was singing away in Las Vegas and a pair of men’s underpants came up. They were really horrible. It was my wife who threw ’em up! She hid in the audience and threw a pair of men’s undies up ... I’ll still have thousands of women throwing their knickers up."
Meanwhile, Rod recently admitted he is "stunned" that his wife has kept him around for two decades.
He said: "I'm stunned that Penny has kept me around for 20 years.
"They have not invented the words for how I feel about her. She is everything ... It took me a while to learn, because I have been a scallywag in the past. But I would say the most important thing is good manners - which is what I try to teach all my boys. You can wear the best suits in the world, look great and have the best carpet, but you still have to show manners. Open the door for a lady, stand up when a lady goes to the bathroom when you are having dinner."
And Rod - who has eight children, including Aiden, nine, and Alastair, 14, with Penny - feels he also helped give his wife "a lot of confidence" to allow her to do her television work and carve her own career.
He said: "I gave her a lot of confidence. She does a lot of TV work now and when we first met she was just a shy little person who would not talk very much. I have instilled the confidence in her. I am sure she'd tell you that. And she is here for me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.