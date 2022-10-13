The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+ is expanding its cast with the additions of Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

They join the previously announced series regulars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri (Grover), and Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) and recurring guest stars Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron a.k.a. Mr. Brunner), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus a.k.a. Mr. D), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), and Megan Mullally (Alecto a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds).

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

