Perrie Edwards is pregnant.
The Little Mix singer is expecting her first child with her "soulmate", Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and is excited to be embarking on the "wild journey" of pregnancy and parenthood.
Alongside photos of her growing bump, including one picture with Alex, the 27-year-old singer wrote on Instagram: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.
"Me + Him = You [world and heart emojis]
"We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox! (sic)"
Perrie's baby news comes just a week after her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she is also expecting a baby with her fiance Andre Gray.
Like Perrie - who has been dating Alex for four years - Leigh-Anne showed off her bump on Instagram to announce her pregnancy.
She wrote alongside her picture: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. [heart and heart eye emojis] (sic)"
And after making the news public, the 'Black Magic' singer admitted it was a huge relief to be able to speak openly about it.
She said: "I'm having a baby! It feels so weird saying it as I've been hiding it for so long. I just feel relieved that I can embrace my bump so I feel good. It's such sensitive information and I wanted to be the one to tell the world. This felt like the right time to bring it out and say it. It's scary ... I wanted to enjoy the moment and I was scared that it was going to come out and I wasn't going to be able to control that. You want to own it yourself. I'm happy I got to release that imagery!"
