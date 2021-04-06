Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor take things slow

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are taking things slow with their romance.
The 25-year-old actress - who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' - met the 27-year-old US comedian in New York in February and they were seen together near her home in London weeks later.
While the pair have "grown close", an insider has claimed they are “not too serious” because Pete has to be in the Big Apple to film 'Saturday Night Live' and Phoebe will be England “for practically the rest of the year” to shoot season two of 'Bridgerton'.
The insider added to the New York Post's Page Six column: “Still, Pete must like her if he’s flying off to quaint little English villages to hang out with her on set."
A source had previously claimed: "Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They have been enjoying each other’s company, although they haven’t known each other long.
"The fact he has flown all the way to the UK shows how interested he is."
Pete was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months until October 2018 and he subsequently dated movie star Kate Beckinsale.
The 'King of Staten Island' star previously admitted to learning different things from each of his past relationships.
He said: "I think you grow a lot as a person. I've learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I've been with, and they're all cool. So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn a little something from everybody."
Pete is happy to discuss his relationships during his stand-up routines.
However, he is determined not to say anything hurtful.
Speaking specifically about his romance with Ariana, he reflected: "I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being s***** or anything.
"I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up's part of my life. That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don't have social media and I don't have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up's just how I do it."
