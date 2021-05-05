Pete Davidson is “burning off” his tattoos so that he can get more film roles.
The 27-year-old comedian and actor is keen on making it big in Hollywood following his roles in ‘The King of Staten Island’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’, and has said he wants to have his tattoos removed so that he doesn’t have to spend “three hours” in makeup every day getting them covered up.
He said: “I honestly never thought that I would get the opportunity to act and I love it a lot. You have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much.”
And Pete admitted the process of getting his ink removed is “worse” than the pain that comes with the tattoo itself.
He added during an appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’: “So now I’m burning them off, but burning them off is worse than getting them. Because not only are they, like, burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything and the doctor’s in there with you.
“So before he goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not. So I’ll just be sitting there all high off of the [nitrous oxide] … and then all of a sudden I’ll just hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And then I have to sit there and be like, ‘No, Dr. G.' ”
The news comes after it was reported in December that the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star was “in the process” of having his tattoos removed.
Film critic Mike McGranaghan tweeted at the time: “Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here’s a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed! (sic)”
And when one fan asked him if he knew why Pete was getting rid of inkings, he responded: “No, it’s real. He even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured ‘it would be easier to get them burned off’ (sic)”
