Pete Davidson: Timothée Chalamet is annoying

Pete Davidson says it's "annoying" to be Timothée Chalamet's friend because the 'Lady Bird' star is so "attractive" and "talented".
The 27-year-old comedian has joked that he is jealous of the 25-year-old actor because he ticks every box when it comes to looks and acting ability.
Speaking to Gold Derby, he said: “It’s annoying because he’s really attractive and talented. Usually you’re only allowed one, like I am. And I don’t know which one it is. It’s debatable on both sides.
“He’s just one of those people that you’re like, ‘What is up with this kid?' Then you meet him and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I get it. Charming, nice, talented — OK I get it.'”
The pair became pals after their mutual friend, Kid Cudi, introduced them but they later grew closer when the 'Call Me By Your Name' star hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and appeared in a sketch with Pete.
Meanwhile, Pete has admitted he doesn't know if he will return to 'SNL' as he believes his contract has expired.
The comic - who first appeared on the comedy sketch show back in 2014 - said: “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is. Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for. “Right now it’s still, it’s all up in the air. I gotta talk to Lorne [Michaels]. It’s a big cast; there’s a lot of new guys in there, and there’s a lot of great new talent that it’s their time to shine. I have no idea what’s going on right now.”
Pete last appeared on 'SNL' during the season finale, in which he gave an emotional monologue about “growing up” as part of the cast.
He added: “It was really emotional. I’ve worked with these guys for a quarter of my life. “I started there with acne and left with tattoos. It was a very crazy, long period of time and I wasn’t ready for the season to end yet because I was really having so much fun …The last show was a full audience for the first time and just hearing that full laugh was so emotional. It made me very emotional to be able to perform in front of a full crowd again.”
