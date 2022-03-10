Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is set to lead a new comedy series from Lorne Michaels, where he’ll play a fictional version of himself.
According to Deadline, the project is under the working title of Bupkis and is helmed by Universal Television and Michaels’ Broadway Video. In addition to starring, Davidson will also serve as co-writer with his longtime collaborator David Sirus and Crashing producer Judah Miller. The trio is also set to executive produce alongside Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David.
While exact plot details have yet to be revealed, Deadline reports that the premise would be similar to Larry David‘s long-running HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm, which revolves around a heightened version of the Seinfeld co-creator. Bupkis would follow a fictionalized Davidson as he navigates his daily life as a celebrity.
Michaels has previously worked on projects for his other Saturday Night Live alum, including Aidy Bryant‘s Shrill, Cecily Strong‘s Schimgadoon!, Kenan Thompson‘s Kenan, Chris Redd‘s Bust Down, and Michael Che‘s That Damn Michael Che.
Davidson is in his eighth season on Saturday Night Live but is currently on hiatus to film Miramax’s horror thriller The Home. It’s one of many film projects the comedian has taken on in recent years. He is also set to star in the slasher movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, which will premiere at South by Southwest next week, and will star opposite Kaley Cuoco in the upcoming romantic-comedy Meet Cute.
In 2020, Davidson co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama film The King of Staten Island, which was directed by Judd Apatow.
There is no broadcaster currently attached to Bupkis, but the project is being shopped to potential streamers.
