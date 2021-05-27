Pete Davidson used pandemic to reflect on 'immature, irrational decisions'

Pete Davidson used the COVID-19 pandemic to reflect on his “immature, irrational decisions”.
The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has revealed he spent much of last year reflecting on his own behavior and his outlook on life, and has decided to change his ways and conduct himself in a more mature way from now on.
He told The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable: "I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I'm not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago. Looking back on it, you're like, 'Ahh, come on, dude,' but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions."
Although Pete didn’t elaborate on his “irrational decisions”, he previously said he was “done” with appearing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ because he felt as though he was only there for the other comics to “make fun of”.
Speaking in February 2020, he said: "Here's the thing: I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. I'm cold-open political punchlines. I'm Weekend Update jokes.
“When I'm not there, they'll be like, 'Hahaha, but Pete's a f****** jerkface.' And you're like, 'Whose side are you on?' I have a weird feeling in that building where I don't know whose team they're playing for really - if I'm the joke or I'm in on the joke. I really wanted last year to be my last year, but I'm still around and trying to knock it away."
And at the Roundtable, Pete appeared to have changed his mind about leaving, saying he was “so happy” when the sketch show made a return to screens.
He told THR: "I was so happy when they said that SNL was going to come back, because I was just like literally sitting in a room with my own thoughts and I was feeling really bad. I felt really lucky and I was really excited just to work and see people and I kind of had a different outlook for this season and kind of moving forward.
"Just been able to have a lot of fun and just been really appreciative. Not working at all really sucks, so I was just really happy to get back to work."
