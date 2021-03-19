Pete Davidson's 'fake wife' arrested for trespassing

A woman who falsely claimed to be married to Pete Davidson has been arrested at his house.
Michelle Mootready - who issued a press release earlier this week falsely stating she and the 'Saturday Night Live' star were childhood friends who had wed and launched their own production company - was picked up by cops on Thursday (18.03.21) after getting into the property on Staten Island, New York.
Michelle is said to have knocked at the door at around 3.30pm and Pete's mother answered and told her to leave.
However, shortly afterwards, she walked around the side of the house and entered through the back door, where she sat down at the kitchen table.
When police arrived, the woman reportedly told them she has a "telepathic love connection" with the 27-year-old comic.
Mootreddy has been charged with criminal trespass and two counts of stalking, which are misdemeanors, and two violations of trespass and harassment.
Earlier this week, the woman issued a fake announcement in which she claimed she and Pete were childhood friends who had fallen in love and got married, before launching their own company, Bodega Cats Presents.
A website for the fake company, which has now been deleted, claimed Mootreddy had graduated from the University of Rochester in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and started the company with Pete “to increase diversity & belonging in the entertainment industry by curating experiences that have a cultural & social impact.”
Pete's lawyer insisted he has "no idea" who the woman is.
They said in a statement: "Not a word of it is true.
“Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”
