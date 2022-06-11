Pete Doherty and Kate Moss' romance 'was never sustainable'

Pete Doherty and Kate Moss were "not really compatible".
The 43-year-old music star and Kate, 48, dated on and off for years, but Pete admits that their high-profile romance was never really "sustainable".
Pete - who battled drug addiction during their relationship - shared: "There was not really one specific incident that finished the relationship. Our worlds were not really compatible in the end. There were all sorts of incidents.
"She had this panic button by her bed and a panic button in the kitchen. One day, when she was away somewhere and I was scrabbling down by the side of the bed, for a dropped rock probably, I accidentally pressed the panic button and 12 armed police ended up at the cottage in St John’s Wood.
"She was really unhappy about things like that. It became a running battle, really, that relationship. It was always the same, for all those years: highs and then crushing, violent lows. It was not sustainable."
Pete admits that the "destructive" nature of their romance had a really negative impact on his life.
The music star confessed to becoming "nasty" towards the end of their time together.
In his new memoir 'A Likely Lad' - an extract of which has been published in the Guardian newspaper - Pete explains: "I’m quite fragile, really, within myself. That kind of destructive relationship, there’s nothing glamorous about it - it wears you down in the end and turns you nasty."
Despite this, Pete insisted he "really loved" the catwalk star at one point in time.
He said: "We were attracted to each other. I really loved her, and I knew she loved me - there was just all this messiness in between us, with all her chaos and my chaos."
