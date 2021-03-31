Peter Andre has collaborated with Lady Leshurr on new song

Peter Andre and Lady Leshurr have written a “great song” together.
The ‘Mysterious Girl’ hitmaker has been hard at work on his new album and was recently joined in the studio by the rapper – who recently impersonated him on the celebrity version of TV show ‘The Circle’ – and now he can’t wait for fans to hear their unlikely collaboration.
Writing in his New! magazine column, he revealed: “I’ve been working hard on my new album. As well as writing, I’ve had some great friends and artists come down to the studio. Lady Leshurr popped in. We’ve written a great song together. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”
The 48-year-old star is hoping to release the album “soon” and is also looking forward to getting out on tour again after his previous shows were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He added: “The album is coming on well and we’re really getting there in the hope that it will be out soon.
“All of my gigs that were postponed due to the pandemic are rebooked for this year, so once lockdown is over I think I’m going to be an incredibly busy bee.”
Peter previously revealed he’s working on another musical project with Gary Barlow.
He said: “I did a Q&A on my YouTube channel and was asked what made me decide to get back in the studio and actually stick to it.
“Randomly, I got the push from two people. One was Junior telling me to write something cool, current, and fresh.
“The other was Gary Barlow. Gary and I did one of his ‘Crooner Sessions’ last year in the first lockdown and afterwards I sent him songs I had written and he basically told me to get my bum back in the studio and release some music.
“So now I’m working on two projects – one album that I plan to release soon, and another separate project with Gary. Watch this space!”
Peter’s eldest son, 15-year-old Junior – who he has with ex-wife Katie Price – has also been joining his dad in the studio.
He added: “Things are coming together in the studio and I’m working hard to get the album I want.
“Junior has been in with me at weekends and he’s really enjoying the experience.”
