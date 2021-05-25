Peter Andre: I performed at David Schwimmer's wedding in 2010!

Peter Andre has revealed he performed at David Schwimmer’s 2010 wedding after being requested personally by the ‘Friends’ star.
The 48-year-old singer has said he was asked to meet David back in 2010 when the actor was planning his wedding to Zoe Buckman – whom he divorced in 2017 – and thought the star was joking when he asked him to perform at his nuptials.
Confessing he’s “never watched a single episode” of the popular sitcom ‘Friends’, Peter wrote in his New! magazine column: “I know everyone is really excited about the ‘Friends’ reunion, but I've actually never watched a single episode! Bizarrely, I did sing at David Schwimmer's wedding in 2010, though.
“I got a call saying he wanted to meet me and I thought it was a wind-up. I went to a London hotel to meet him and we started talking and he said to me ‘I'd love you to sing at our wedding’.
“And so I did. It was definitely strange seeing Thandiwe Newton and David Walliams in the same room, singing along to a song I never even knew they knew. It was wonderful.”
The ‘Mysterious Girl’ hitmaker also revealed he keeps a photo of himself, David, and Zoe taken at the wedding on his mantelpiece to remind him of the event.
Meanwhile, Peter recently revealed he wants to be cryogenically frozen when he dies.
The singer – who has children Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, with wife Emily – said he finds the idea of being mummified “creepy” but he thinks it would be really “cool” to have his remains plunged into freezing temperatures in order to preserve his body.
He explained: “TV star Gyles Brandreth has said he wants to be mummified when he dies.
“That sounds a bit too creepy to me but the thing that has always appealed to me, just purely out of curiosity, is being cryogenically frozen.
“There is something about it that sounds so cool.
“But the only thing I don’t like about it is that it ain’t going to be warm – I’m an Aussie and I love the heat!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.