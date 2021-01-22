Phil Collins agrees to sell his Miami mansion

Phil Collins is set to sell his Miami Beach mansion.
The 69-year-old music star has struck a deal to sell the six-bedroom property, which is considered to be one of the city’s most iconic mansions.
The 'In the Air Tonight' hitmaker bought the property - which was owned by Jennifer Lopez between 2002 and 2005 - for $33 million in 2015, and recently listed it for $40 million.
The Spanish-style home offers spectacular views of the Miami skyline and features a large pool, a spa, and a boat dock, as well as arched arcades and a two-story rotunda foyer, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
In recent years, the eye-catching property has been occupied by Orianne Cevey, Phil's ex-wife, and her new partner Thomas Bates.
But after the couple decided to relocate, Phil has moved swiftly to sell the mansion in Miami.
Last year, Phil ordered his ex-wife leave the home, insisting she didn't have any right to be there following their split.
In fact, Jeffrey Fisher, Phil's attorney, previously accused the couple of holding the house "hostage".
He said: "Mr and Mrs Bates’ plan to hold Phil Collins’ house as hostage to leverage a settlement during a protracted court case was upended by the new judge’s bold decision to complete the injunction hearing next week.
"With the delay tactic failing, they agreed to vacate by mid-January and to allow Phil’s realtor to market and sell the property between now and the date they leave.
"Further, Phil Collins’ priceless collection of music memorabilia and artefacts from the Alamo will be retrieved within days.
"Mrs Bates’ lawsuit claiming a 50 percent per cent interest in the house based upon an alleged oral agreement will continue, but we have no doubt that it too will come to a quick and conclusive end once the judge hears the true facts about what occurred."
