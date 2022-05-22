Phil Manzanera: Roxy Music 50th anniversary tour 'beneath' Brian Eno

Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera says the band's upcoming 50th anniversary tour would be "beneath" Brian Eno.
The glam rock legends' first jaunt in 11 years kicks off in September in Canada and includes three dates in the UK.
The tour will mark the first time Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Paul Thompson and Phil have performed together on stage since 2011's 'For Your Pleasure' tour.
However, former member Brian - who played synths and was backing vocalist briefly between 1970 and 1973 - will not be part of the reunion, though he's allegedly been invited.
Phil told MOJO magazine: "What would he do for the songs he wasn't on?
Just hang around? It would be a bit beneath him."
Their return to the States brings back wild memories of being pelted with water bombs and called "f******" at their shows there early on in their career.
Phil recalled: "Playing 'Re-Make/Re-Model' and 'The Bob', despite having water bombs thrown at us while being called f****** and what have you."
The 71-year-old guitarist joked that he'd like to see their American fans get "glammed" up and wear feathers to honour Eno's androgynous style.
Phil quipped: "In fact, I want people to come dressed up, glammed up!
"I want to see people in feathers, in tribute to Eno."
